12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were shot in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping surveillance video of a suspect will lead to an arrest.It happened Saturday on Wythe Place in the Mount Eden section, where one bullet just missed 70-year-old Evi Wynns but struck the girl in the leg."It started shooting about 5:30 in the afternoon," Wynns said. "When the guy started shooting, he hit my T-shirt and got shot with the little girl."Evelyn Mercado said the 12-year-old victim is her boyfriend's daughter, and that she is OK and now back home with family members in Trenton.The 42-year-old also thought the gunfire hit her."Too much violence, too much abuse," she said in Spanish. "This is crazy."The man was struck in the chest and was hospitalized in stable condition.The shooting preceded the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Queens, an unspeakable tragedy that prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to personally visit the boy's family on Sunday.There were 16 shootings in the city between Friday and Sunday, an unacceptable total, the mayor said."We are doing everything we can here in the city, but we need help," he said. "From the federal government, from the state government. We cannot do it alone."Video of the suspect was captured by two different surveillance cameras, and police are asking for the public's help tracking down the gunman.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------