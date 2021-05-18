80-year-old man shot while standing at Bronx intersection

EMBED <>More Videos

80-year-old man shot while standing at NYC intersection

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An 80-year-old man was shot in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on East 174th and Vyse streets just before 5 p.m.

The victim was shot in the buttocks while standing at the intersection.



Police say he was an innocent bystander in the shooting and was not the intended target.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was said to be stable.

He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

ALSO READ | Passenger on JFK flight refuses to wear mask, snorts substance, becomes abusive
EMBED More News Videos

It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citynypdelderlyshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News