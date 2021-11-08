Suspects jump out of car, start shooting in Bronx, video shows

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for three suspects in a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspects get out of a car and open fire.

It happened early on Halloween morning at Colden and Adee avenues in the Allerton section.

22-year-old Hednick Wynaar was killed.



Two other people were hurt, including a 69-year-old woman who was grazed in the leg by a bullet.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects in the video.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with child shot in Upper Manhattan
The woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in Marble Hill.



