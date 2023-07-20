Police arrest 2 men after Bronx shooting that wounded 4, including 2 young brothers

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made two arrests in connection to the July 11th shooting at a Bronx park that left four people, including two young children, injured.

Authorities arrested Angel Hernandez, 20, and Mikel Taylor, 16.

Officials say on July 11, two scooter riding suspects opened fire at St. James Park on 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue, striking two young brothers, ages 6 and 3, in the leg.

Surveillance video shows two people near the park, wearing all black on an illegal scooter shortly before 6 p.m. Their faces were covered with masks.

The young victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Hernandez was arrested on Thursday, while Taylor was arrested on Wednesday.

Both are charged with attempted murder.

Cell phone video showed the 6-year-old being treated by neighbors and then carried by a police officer. The officer put the young boy in his cruiser and transported him to the hospital himself.

After the incident, the mother of the young boys expressed her concern for going outside considering that the shooting occurred while they were going grocery shopping.

"We are really proactive. Remember you saw that when we were talking about scooters and guns illegal on our roads, we were clamping down on them? There was push back from those who push back on everything we do when it comes to public safety," Mayor Eric Adams said last week.

Officials say the other two individuals who were shot include a 25-year-old and a 23-year-old man. Both of the victims were also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police believe the men are related and at least one of them may have been the intended target.

"I hear at least six shots, at least. but, in the Bronx, over here, that's normal," one witness said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson condemned the act of gun violence that disrupted what was a relaxing summer evening.

"We cannot accept this violence as normal and are outraged that our children are being shot outside parks. Our collective work must continue to get rid of illegal scooters, illegal guns and violent individuals who destroy our communities. Prayers to this family. Heartbreaking," Gibson said in a tweet.

It's not yet clear who was the intended target or what the motive was for the shooting.

