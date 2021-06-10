Bronx gunman yells 'Yo' at victim before shooting him in butt

It happened Wednesday just before 5 a.m. on Prospect Avenue in Foxhurst.
Police say the 36-year-old victim was approached by the gunman who yelled out "Yo," before opening fire.
The gunman then ran off north on Reverend James A Polite Avenue towards East 167th Street.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.
The gunman is described as approximately 5'11" tall, with a medium build, wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, yellow and tan shorts, and carrying a black handgun and a black handbag.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
