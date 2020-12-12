Woman shot after spurning gunman's advances outside illegal club, may by paralyzed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8704381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting outside an illegal club in the Bronx early Saturday.The shooting happened on HollandAvenue near East 221st Street in the Williamsbridge section around 6 a.m.According to police, a man had approached the 28-year-old victim several times while the two were inside the club, but she turned him down.The suspect again tried to speak with her outside the club and when she again said no he fired a shot at her. The bullet went through her arm, into her stomach, and became lodged in her spine.She was listed in serious condition at Jacobi Medical Center and may be paralyzed, police said.They're still looking for the suspect who is described to be in his 20s, short, wearing a white knit cap and dark-colored clothing.He was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on Holland Avenue.The club was operating in violation of city and state restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.----------