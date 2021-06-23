NYPD hosting block party at NYC scene where kids narrowly missed gunman's bullets

NYPD unveils crisis response training program

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is unveiling details of its new crisis response training program for its officers.

The announcement comes ahead of a block party police are holding Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the Bronx shooting that sent two siblings scrambling and left them traumatized.

The "Protect Our Kids" event will be held in the vicinity of 1551 Sheridan Avenue in the Mount Eden section from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Chief Of Department Rodney Harrison will be there to answer questions.

The NYPD will be bringing in the Mounted Unit, K9s, Highway Patrol vehicles, the Emergency Service Unit, a DJ, video gaming setups, along with clergy to encourage the children of the neighborhood to come out and have a safe, fun time.

There will also be a barbecue.

The parents of two children who ducked for cover as a gunman opened fire inches away say their kids are traumatized



Earlier this week, the parents of the two children who amazingly avoided injury when the gunman opened fire inches away said their children are scarred from the incident.

"The kids have a bunch of bruises," said dad Christian, who didn't want his last name used. "My daughter can't move her arm. My son has bruises all over. He's traumatized, can't sleep. When he hears a noise, he gets nervous."

Kids miraculously not hit in brazen broad daylight shooting on NYC sidewalk

Christian said he was watching from the family's first-floor apartment as the kids went to a deli across the street to buy some candy. That's when the masked gunman opened fire on a 24-year-old man, hitting him three times in the back and both legs.

As the victim tried to get away, he ran into and knocked down Christian's 5-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

Both children somehow escaped unharmed from the harrowing close-range gunfire.

"What happened to me, that my children are alive because of a miracle, thank God," Christian said. "It could happen to any other kid, any other father or mother this situation."

Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.


The parents made it clear that they do not know the gunman or the victim, and neither do their kids.

"The kids, us, we don't know that person," mom Dayana said. "They were not with that person."

Police are still searching for the suspect.

"We do have some good leads," Harrison said earlier this week. "We have a couple of people we are looking at, and I'm very positive we will bring the individual who did this shooting to justice very, very soon."

WARNING: The following video is shocking -- everyone involved survived
A 24-year-old man was shot by a gunman who opened fire inches from children diving for safety in the Bronx



