CeFaan Kim speaks with family members of the 24-year-old Bronx mother who was shot and killed outside of her home by unidentified woman.

Young Bronx mother shot and killed outside her home; suspect at large

CROTONA, the Bronx (WABC) -- A young mother was shot and killed outside her home in the Bronx Sunday night, leaving her stunned family devastated and police looking for the suspect.

Lashawn Andrews, 24, was shot in the face by a woman who was part of a group that was fighting outside her house on 422 East 178 Street in Crotona, the Bronx.

The argument happened around 11:30 p.m. with a group of people that Andrews knew, police said. It is still unclear what sparked the dispute or led to the shooting.

Andrews was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Keisha Andrews, the victim's mother, described Lashawn as a free-spirited, loving woman.

"She was beautiful, talented, humble. My baby is gone," Keisha Andrews told Eyewitness News.

The family is seeking answers, and is begging the suspect to turn herself in to police, saying the woman wasn't "scared when you shot my daughter in the face. Reveal yourself. Turn yourself in," she said.

The victim who lived with her boyfriend, leaves behind two sons, ages 3 and 4.

Andrews' mother says her daughter had just placed her sons back in day care so she could go back to work. She was looking forward to starting a job in security next month.

"She was a great mom. She loved her children and ... other people's children. A great sibling. A great daughter, beautiful daughter," her mother said.

