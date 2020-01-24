Man shot, innocent bystander injured during dispute in the Bronx

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One man was shot in the leg and an innocent bystander was injured during a dispute between two men in the Bronx on Thursday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the right leg during a dispute with another man on Hughes Avenue just before 8 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and injured during the dispute while sitting inside her vehicle, officials say.

Police say the woman was an innocent bystander.

Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas and are expected to live.

----------
