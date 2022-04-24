Man killed in Bronx triple shooting

By Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

The 27-year-old took a bullet to the chest.

Gunfire erupted in front of a mid-rise on Clay Avenue in Claremont shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. The street is right off the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The two surviving victims are also men - ages 34 and 39. One was shot in the left leg, the other was shot in the right leg.



Police say there was a single gunman who got away in a dark-colored sedan.

