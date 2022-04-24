Man killed in Bronx triple shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11783904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed in a triple shooting in the Bronx.The 27-year-old took a bullet to the chest.Gunfire erupted in front of a mid-rise on Clay Avenue in Claremont shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. The street is right off the Cross Bronx Expressway.The two surviving victims are also men - ages 34 and 39. One was shot in the left leg, the other was shot in the right leg.Police say there was a single gunman who got away in a dark-colored sedan.----------