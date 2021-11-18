Multiple innocent bystanders shot by gunmen from back seat of car in Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Several innocent people were caught in the chaos of gunfire in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Police say the two gunmen started firing on Burke Avenue in the Bronx just after sunset from the back seat of an SUV toward a veterans health facility on the corner.

Four people were shot, including a 59-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. Police do not believe they or another 26-year-old man were the intended targets.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man carrying a fake handgun was shot in the head.

It's not yet clear who or what the gunmen were aiming at, but officials say the 18-year-old has no criminal history.



The incident was the third shooting this week with multiple victims.

In Harlem on Monday night, four people were shot while standing outside a bodega.

On Tuesday, three people were shot on West 38th Street in what police called a gang involved shooting.

