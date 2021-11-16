4 men shot while standing in front of bodega in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11238259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Harlem on Monday night.The shooting was reported at 101 W. 141st Street around 8:15 p.m.Officials say four men were shot while they were standing outside in front of a bodega.A suspect or group of suspects fired several rounds towards their direction.Some of the victims tried to get into a vehicle to take themselves to the hospital but crashed into a parked car and had to be transported by EMS.Police described the victims and their injuries as the following:- Male, 20, shot in the leg.- Male, 21, shot in the buttocks.- Male, 22, shot in the arm.- Male, 23, shot in the thigh.All four victims were taken to a local hospitals where they are expected to survive.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------