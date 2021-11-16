4 men shot while standing in front of bodega in Harlem

The shooting was reported at 101 W. 141st Street around 8:15 p.m.
Officials say four men were shot while they were standing outside in front of a bodega.
A suspect or group of suspects fired several rounds towards their direction.
Some of the victims tried to get into a vehicle to take themselves to the hospital but crashed into a parked car and had to be transported by EMS.
Police described the victims and their injuries as the following:
- Male, 20, shot in the leg.
- Male, 21, shot in the buttocks.
- Male, 22, shot in the arm.
- Male, 23, shot in the thigh.
All four victims were taken to a local hospitals where they are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
