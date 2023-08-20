A 22-year-old was fatally shot in Soundview and another man was critically injured in a shooting on Moshulu Parkway, officials said.

Police seek suspects in separate shootings in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in the Bronx.

Officials say a 22-year-old was shot and killed in Soundview. Police found him at the scene with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials say a man in his 30s was shot in the back of the head on Moshulu Parkway.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Investigations into these shootings are ongoing.

