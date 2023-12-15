2 smoke shop workers shot in Morris Heights: police sources

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Two smoke shop workers were shot in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on Friday afternoon, according to police sources.

The shooting happened just after 2:20 p.m. at a smoke shop called Burnside Exotic, located at 15 W. Burnside Avenue.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the stomach and a 22-year-old man shot once in the leg.

Police sources said both victims in the shooting are employees of the smoke shop.

Both victims were transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital where they're expected to survive.

Police sources say the suspect in this incident was kicked out of the smoke shop earlier in the week and came back for the two employees.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

