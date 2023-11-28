Man critical after stabbing in Castle Hill

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred after a verbal dispute outside 2275 Randall Ave. shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The victim was stabbed once in the torso before he was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The suspect took off westbound on Randall Avenue, possibly in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

