Woman punched in face while riding D train in the Bronx, police release video of suspect

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A woman was punched in the face while riding a D train earlier this month, and the NYPD is now releasing video of her alleged attacker.

The 44-year-old victim was on a northbound D train near Grand Concourse and 167 Street Station on June 6, when someone siting near her started touching themselves under their pants and made a sexually explicit comment to her.

In response, she took out her phone to record the individual. According to police, the suspect then punched her in the face and fled the train car.

The woman did not require medical attention after the assault.

If you recognize the person in the video, contact Crime Stoppers.

