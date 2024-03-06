Subway conductor struck in head with glass bottle as train pulls into Bronx station

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A subway conductor was struck in the head with a glass bottle after pulling into a Bronx subway station Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman was in her train cabin when she was hit at the 170th Street and Jerome Avenue station in Mount Eden around at 11:50 a.m.

The suspect fled on the southbound No. 4 train platform.

The conductor reported the incident to an officer at the 149th Street station.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

The attack follows the slashing of another MTA conductor on Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station in Brooklyn.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a five-point plan to bring additional state resources to bear on combatting subway crime in New York City.

Kemberly Richardson has the story.

The plan includes the deployment of 750 National Guard members and 250 New York State and MTA police officers into the subway system, and additional teams to handle cases involving people exhibiting signs of mental illness.

The new deployment adds to the additional 1000 NYPD officers ordered into the subway last month to conduct bag checks and follows the slashing of a conductor and other high profile crimes.

