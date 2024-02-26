3 suspects in custody after 45-year-old man killed in dispute on subway train in Bronx

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details including newly released video of the subway train.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details including newly released video of the subway train.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details including newly released video of the subway train.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details including newly released video of the subway train.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Three suspects are in custody after a man was killed following a fight on a subway train in the Bronx early Friday morning.

They are identified as 24-year-old Justin Herde, 38-year-old Betty Cotto, and 42-year-old Alfredo Trinidad.

The 45-year-old victim, identified as William Alvarez, was fatally shot on a southbound D train at the 182-183 Street station just before 5:30 a.m.

NYPD officials say Alvarez was sitting on the train when two men and a woman boarded at the Fordham Road station.

One of those men, police say, sat next to the victim and words were exchanged. The two started arguing and Alvarez was surrounded by the two additional passengers who were riding with the initial suspect.

He was fatally shot as the train reached the station.

Friday's fatal subway shooting marks the third homicide in the subway system this year.

ALSO READ | Mother of teen killed subway surfing files lawsuit against TikTok, Meta, MTA

Kristin Thorne has more.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.