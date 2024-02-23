Man shot and killed on subway train in Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot on a subway train in the Bronx early Friday morning.

The victim, in his 40s, was shot on a southbound D train at the 182-183 Street station just before 5:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital

Police were preliminarily looking for three suspects who fled the train, but it is not clear if they were involved.

No weapon was recovered

Southbound D trains are running on the express track from Bedford Park Blvd to Tremont Ave. For service to/from 182-183 Sts, take a northbound D train.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

