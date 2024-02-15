16-year-old in custody after deadly subway shooting at Mount Eden station

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection to the deadly subway station shooting in the Bronx on Monday.

The 16-year-old was being sought and was arrested Thursday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

Six people, mostly innocent bystanders, were shot around 4:30 p.m. on Monday while waiting on the northbound platform for the No. 4 train at the Mount Eden train station.

Investigators believe there were three gunmen who fired at least 19 rounds, both inside the train and on the platform.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 71.

One of those victims, 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez, was killed. It is believed he was a migrant from Mexico who crossed the border from Canada in search of construction work.

The injuries to the other five -- a 14-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy, 28-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and 71-year-old man -- are not believed to be life threatening.

The victim with the most serious injuries is the 29-year-old woman who was shot in the face and neck.

Police believe the shootout was gang-related. The two groups are believed to have come together in a chance encounter on the train. One group boarded at 125th St in Manhattan and the other at 161st St in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.

Authorities say with the exception of the 14-year-old boy, it is likely everyone else was not involved in the initial dispute between two groups.

Police believe that teenager was one of the three gunmen who opened fire. The boy was wanted for questioning in a recent non-fatal shooting in the Bronx, near the subway station. Detectives believe he is associated with a gang, and had shot a member of an opposing gang.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.