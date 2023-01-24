Teenage boy dead after dispute with stepfather in Bronx

A family dispute appears to have led to the death of a 15-year-old boy inside a Bronx apartment. Janice Yu has the details from Parkchester.

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A family dispute appears to have led to the death of a 15-year-old boy inside a Bronx apartment, and detectives are now questioning his stepfather.

Corde Scott got into a dispute with his 28-year-old stepfather inside their Doris Street apartment after arriving home from school Monday afternoon.

As the argument turned physical, the man appears to have put his hand around the boy's neck, causing trauma to his neck area.

The boy was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Detectives are looking into whether the boy's neck injuries were the result of the stepfather trying to defend himself, holding off the attacking 15 year old.

No arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ | Woman pleads guilty to stealing cousin's $1 million New York State Lottery jackpot

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.