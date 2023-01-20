Teens may have had dispute with shooter before he shot them in Longwood: Police

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Two teens were shot near the Police Athletic League's South Bronx Center in the Longwood section on Thursday.
The two teens were leaving a sporting event on Longwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. when the incident happened. Officials say it is likely the shooting was a result of a prior argument and that the teens may have been targeted.
A young man, wearing a mask, shot the 15-year-old in the head. He is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, officials said.
The 16-year-old, who was shot in the leg, is expected to survive.
A few days before this shooting, a 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm.
On Wednesday, a 13-year-old was charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy in Queens.
Just last month, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Fordham Heights.
Police say the suspect in this Bronx shooting fled from the scene and no arrests have been made.
