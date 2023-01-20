Teens may have had dispute with shooter before he shot them in Longwood: Police

They were leaving a sporting event at the Police Athletics League's South Bronx Center in Longwood. Janice Yu reports.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Two teens were shot near the Police Athletic League's South Bronx Center in the Longwood section on Thursday.

The two teens were leaving a sporting event on Longwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. when the incident happened. Officials say it is likely the shooting was a result of a prior argument and that the teens may have been targeted.

A young man, wearing a mask, shot the 15-year-old in the head. He is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, officials said.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the leg, is expected to survive.

A few days before this shooting, a 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old was charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy in Queens.

Just last month, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Fordham Heights.

Police say the suspect in this Bronx shooting fled from the scene and no arrests have been made.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.