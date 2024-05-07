Bronx Week kicks off at brand-new Chase Community Center

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One of the outer boroughs has declared itself the center of attention.

Monday night marked the start of Bronx Week.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was among the luminaries who helped with the kickoff.

RELATED | Bronx Walk of Fame to induct honorary healthcare worker

It took place at the brand-new Chase Community Center inside a converted bank.

Bronx Week promises a full slate of events for residents and visitors alike.

There are so many events that it actually runs for 13 days.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.