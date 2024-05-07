Bronx Week kicks off at brand-new Chase Community Center

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One of the outer boroughs has declared itself the center of attention.
Monday night marked the start of Bronx Week.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson was among the luminaries who helped with the kickoff.
It took place at the brand-new Chase Community Center inside a converted bank.
Bronx Week promises a full slate of events for residents and visitors alike.
There are so many events that it actually runs for 13 days.
----------
