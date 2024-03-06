White jeep believed to have fled from fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New details have been revealed in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy on his way home from watching a Brooklyn Nets basketball game last week.

Police say a white jeep is believed to have fled from the scene after the deadly shooting on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Troy Gill, 13, was shot four times: once in the chest, once in the back and twice in the right arm. He was found alone on the sidewalk by a person walking his dog.

Authorities say Gill had FaceTimed his mother several times that night, from the Barclays Center at 9 p.m. and from an Uber at 10:09 p.m. before he was shot soon after around 10:35 p.m.

They say he was running home, FaceTiming his mother again, when he collapsed. Family members were frantically searching for him when they met police at the scene.

Detectives believe Gill was targeted, and they are trying to find out who he was with at the Nets game, who ordered the Uber and where he was headed at the time he was killed.

The motive is still under investigation, as Gill may have possible gang affiliations.

Senior police officials said there is an all-out manhunt for the gunman, calling the boy's death "tragic" and "deeply troubling."

