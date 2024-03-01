  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigate 3rd deadly shooting in Crown Heights this week

WABC logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 10:39AM
Police investigate 3rd deadly shooting in Crown Heights this week
Phil Tiatt has the latest.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Crown Heights Thursday, marking the third fatal shooting there this week.

Officials say Troy Gill was shot multiple times at around 10:40 p.m. on St. Marks and Brooklyn Avenues. He later died at a local hospital.

No gun was recovered at the scene. Police are still searching for a gunman and a motive in this shooting.

Thursday night's shooting comes on the heels of another violent day in the neighborhood. Officials say a man was shot at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lamine Bah died from a fatal gunshot wound to his head, authorities reported. The gunman in this shooting is still at large.

On Monday, a bodega employee was fatally shot on Franklin Avenue. Police say an argument started when the employee refused to give the suspected shooter a cigar.

The suspect left and came back into the bodega with a gun. Authorities say he then fatally shot the employee in the head.

Anyone with information on any of these three shootings is urged to contact police.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW