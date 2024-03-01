Police investigate 3rd deadly shooting in Crown Heights this week

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Crown Heights Thursday, marking the third fatal shooting there this week.

Officials say Troy Gill was shot multiple times at around 10:40 p.m. on St. Marks and Brooklyn Avenues. He later died at a local hospital.

No gun was recovered at the scene. Police are still searching for a gunman and a motive in this shooting.

Thursday night's shooting comes on the heels of another violent day in the neighborhood. Officials say a man was shot at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lamine Bah died from a fatal gunshot wound to his head, authorities reported. The gunman in this shooting is still at large.

On Monday, a bodega employee was fatally shot on Franklin Avenue. Police say an argument started when the employee refused to give the suspected shooter a cigar.

The suspect left and came back into the bodega with a gun. Authorities say he then fatally shot the employee in the head.

Anyone with information on any of these three shootings is urged to contact police.

