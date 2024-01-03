15-year-old boy killed after being shot in chest in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen has died after being found shot in the chest outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police say they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest outside the NYCHA complex located at 1570 E. 102nd St. in Canarsie around 9 p.m.
He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
