15-year-old boy killed after being shot in chest in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen has died after being found shot in the chest outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police say they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest outside the NYCHA complex located at 1570 E. 102nd St. in Canarsie around 9 p.m.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

