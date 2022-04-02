NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force investigating attack on Brooklyn man

Police released video showing six people walk up to the victim who was wearing traditional Hasidic clothing and started punching and kicking him.
This happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday night in Williamsburg on Gerry Street.
WANTED for AN Assault in front of 58 Gerry Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD90pct on 4/1/22 @ 7:55 PM without and prior words or provocation, the individuals punched and kicked the Hasidic victim about the body, forcing him to the ground Reward up to $3500Call 1-800-577-TIPS. CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/6W6kfQbU1d— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 2, 2022
The 21-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries.
According to NYPD detective Sophia Mason, there have been more than four times as many anti-Jewish hate crimes this year compared to last year. Through March 27, there have been 81 instances versus 20 over the same time last year.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
