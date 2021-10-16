Dead body found wrapped in comforter in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found wrapped in a comforter and placed in a bag in Brooklyn Saturday.

According to preliminary information from police, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. of a dead body found on Herkimer Street.

Upon arriving, police say they found a body wrapped in a comforter and then placed in a bag with duct tape around it in the back of a location near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street and Atlantic.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



It's unknown if the victim is a male or female.

The incident is being ruled a homicide.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypdhomicide investigationhomicidepolicedead bodybody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather LIVE: Watches issued ahead of strong storm front
Bike messenger delivering food stabbed to death in e-bike robbery
Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, dad's post suggests
Lotto player scores million-dollar ticket at NYC bodega
16-year-old shot, killed at busy intersection in NYC
COVID Update: CDC releases new guidance ahead of holiday season
Cat found shot on Long Island; $4,000 reward offered
Show More
Van Gogh artwork looted by Nazis to be auctioned in NYC
Man freed after spending 2 decades in prison for wrongful conviction
Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to NYC apartment
Slain NYPD detective's 'miracle baby' to receive full benefits
Adams plans to preserve NYC gifted program
More TOP STORIES News