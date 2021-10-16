Dead body found wrapped in comforter in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found wrapped in a comforter and placed in a bag in Brooklyn Saturday.According to preliminary information from police, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. of a dead body found on Herkimer Street.Upon arriving, police say they found a body wrapped in a comforter and then placed in a bag with duct tape around it in the back of a location near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street and Atlantic.It's unknown if the victim is a male or female.The incident is being ruled a homicide.----------