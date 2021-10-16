Dead body found wrapped in comforter in Brooklyn

According to preliminary information from police, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. of a dead body found on Herkimer Street.
Upon arriving, police say they found a body wrapped in a comforter and then placed in a bag with duct tape around it in the back of a location near Van Sinderen Avenue and Herkimer Street and Atlantic.
It's unknown if the victim is a male or female.
The incident is being ruled a homicide.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
