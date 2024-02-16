Arrest made in connection to Brooklyn Buddhist temple armed robbery

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The first arrest has been made in connection to a robbery at a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn.

Police say they tracked down one of the thieves in Virginia where another Buddhist temple was targeted.

During the robbery in Flatbush, four men armed with large screwdrivers forced their way into the temple and ransacked the place while holding a group of monks in a room.

The thieves stole two old iPhones and $60 from a donation box.

Detectives believe the suspects are part of a crew of thieves who are targeting Buddhist temples in an ongoing multi-state pattern that stretches from Virginia to Kent, New York.

The temples are not believed to be linked, but detectives believe the suspects are targeting them for unknown reasons.

