Brooklyn Buddhist temple ransacked during armed robbery

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 3:26AM
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Buddhist temple was ransacked during an armed robbery in Brooklyn.

The temple is inside a house on Rugby Road in Flatbush. Police say three masked men entered the place on Sunday afternoon, one of them flashing a gun.

Sources say there were four monks inside at the time. The thieves forced them into a room and ransacked the temple, taking cash perhaps from a donation box.

The monks were not hurt.

