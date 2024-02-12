Brooklyn Buddhist temple ransacked during armed robbery

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Buddhist temple was ransacked during an armed robbery in Brooklyn.
The temple is inside a house on Rugby Road in Flatbush. Police say three masked men entered the place on Sunday afternoon, one of them flashing a gun.
Sources say there were four monks inside at the time. The thieves forced them into a room and ransacked the temple, taking cash perhaps from a donation box.
The monks were not hurt.
ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.