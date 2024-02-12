Brooklyn Buddhist temple ransacked during armed robbery

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Buddhist temple was ransacked during an armed robbery in Brooklyn.

The temple is inside a house on Rugby Road in Flatbush. Police say three masked men entered the place on Sunday afternoon, one of them flashing a gun.

Sources say there were four monks inside at the time. The thieves forced them into a room and ransacked the temple, taking cash perhaps from a donation box.

The monks were not hurt.

