Exclusive: Owner furious after Brooklyn cafe vandalized 4 times

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a Brooklyn cafe owner says his store has been under siege from a vandal who police refuse to keep in jail.

Mohamed Khalaf owns Take Away & Cafe in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

In this Eyewitness news exclusive, he says his store has been vandalized four separate times by, who he claims, is the same suspect.

"The guy had been arrested a couple of weeks ago in a 68 racer, and he's being released right next day. For not enough evidence. And two days or three days after he's been released, he come to my store," Khalaf said.

Surveillance video shows the same man breaking all the front windows to Khalaf's store on four separate occasions, resulting in damages totaling $12,000.

He says police arrested the man after the third incident, but promptly set him free.

Khalaf says the suspect also threatened to "kill" him before the latest vandalism incident on Thursday.

"He told me if I come back here again -- I'm gonna cut your neck and a hanging in the middle of the block," Khalaf said.

According to police, the suspect broke the front store windows with a hammer, causing them to shatter on Thursday.


"I'm getting tired. You know, every other month I spent a few $1,000 in the windows like what's next what's gonna happen," Khalaf said.

