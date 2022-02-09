5-year-old child severely injured after being struck by car in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was critically injured after being struck by a car in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Avenue N and East 12th Street in Midwood.

According to the community, the child was sitting in a driveway when a neighbor pulled into the driveway and struck the child. They say the driver did not see the child and accidently ran over the 5-year-old.

Police say the child is in critical condition and was transported to a Maimonides Hospital.

No criminality is suspected in the incident.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

