5-year-old child severely injured after being struck by car in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11548867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was critically injured after being struck by a car in Brooklyn Wednesday.Police say a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Avenue N and East 12th Street in Midwood.According to the community, the child was sitting in a driveway when a neighbor pulled into the driveway and struck the child. They say the driver did not see the child and accidently ran over the 5-year-old.Police say the child is in critical condition and was transported to a Maimonides Hospital.No criminality is suspected in the incident.No further details have been released.----------