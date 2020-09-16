Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside Brooklyn church: Video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a man who toppled a religious statue in Brooklyn last week.Officials say the suspect was caught on camera last Friday outside the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace in Coney Island.Video shows the man talking to another person.The suspect then climbs a fence and knocks a statue of the virgin Mary off its base.He then picks up the statue and tosses it to the sidewalk below, causing significant damage to the statue.Police say the man fled the scene westbound on Mermaid Avenue.They describe the suspect as a light-skinned male with a beard, least seen wearing a gray cap, a black shirt with the word "Brooklyn" on the front and black shorts.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.Footer - Brooklyn ----------