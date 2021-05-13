7 on your side investigation

Mother pushing police to crack Brooklyn cold case of teen son's murder

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother pushing police to crack cold case of teen son's murder in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The mother of a Brooklyn teen, who was gunned down after playing basketball in 2017, is continuing her efforts to push police to solve the cold case.

Dionne Boyd's son would've celebrated his 20th birthday next week. Instead of planning a party, she's planning another rally to help find the person who murdered her teenaged son.

"I want justice for him," Boyd said.

Her son Clayton Hemingway Jr, or CJ as his friends called him, was a college bound teenager who just finished doing what he loved best, playing basketball, when he was gunned down just before nightfall in November of 2017.

CJ was just steps away from the front door of Linden Houses where he lived in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

"He'd say 'we got to get out of here mom, we got to get out of the projects mom,' he told me that," Boyd said. "I want some answers, I want answers on why my son is dead."

MORE FROM 7 ON YOUR SIDE | Overdose deaths in New York City increase 21% during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates requested death records from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner that show a 21% increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019.



She's upset her son's case hasn't been solved and worries it may get pushed aside with an increase in crime.

From 2019 to 2020, shootings citywide have increase by 97%, murders increased by 44% and the number of murder cases solved went down by 12%.


"The community is not safe with these boys out here shooting people, shooting peoples kids," Boyd said.

7 On Your Side reached out to the NYPD requesting an interview. An NYPD spokesperson declined and sent a statement instead saying "There are no updates at this time and the investigation remains ongoing."

Meanwhile, Boyd said the NYPD is raising the Crime Stoppers reward from $2,500 to $10,000 and they're issuing new fliers that she'll post around East New York.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
EMBED More News Videos

The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



If you have information in regards to his murder, you can call the anonymous hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

"If anyone knows anything, they should tell who did this because it could be your child, your child is next," Boyd said.

Data Journalist Frank Esposito contributed to this story.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyneast new yorknew york citymurderfatal shootinggun violence7 on your side investigationteen killedcold case
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
De Blasio unveils plan to address Rikers overcrowding, staffing issues
Lawmakers tour Rikers Island, call conditions inside 'inhumane'
20 years later: Are tall buildings safer after 9/11?
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News