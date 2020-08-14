Nearly a dozen injured in multi-vehicle crash involving MTA bus

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people are recovering following a frightening multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on East 87th St. in Canarsie.Police say a driver in a stolen car ran a stop sign and plowed into an MTA bus. The bus then hit another vehicle.Ten people suffered minor injuries.Three suspects from the stolen vehicle are in police custody.----------