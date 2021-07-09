3 hurt after SUV collides with NYPD police cruiser in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10866065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An SUV collided with an NYPD police cruiser in Brooklyn Thursday night, injuring three.The driver of the Ford Explorer was apparently attempting to drive around traffic when he collided with the cruiser at Coney Island Avenue and Foster Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.The SUV, which did not have license plates, then careened into a light pole, knocking it down.The 29-year-old SUV driver was treated for non life threatening injures, as were two police officers in the cruiser.The driver has a history of moving violations and prior accidents.----------