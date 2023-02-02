1 person killed in fire at building in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire broke out at a building in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

FDNY responded to reports of a building fire at 407 Montauk Avenue, in East New York, at 8:05 p.m.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters responded to the fire at the 3-story building. The fire was placed under control about 30 minutes later.

Firefighters transported one victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, and police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

