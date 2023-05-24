WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows fire engulfing vacant brownstone in Crown Heights

WABC logo
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 9:51AM
Flames shoot out of vacant brownstone in Brooklyn
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters continue to battle the flames from the outside. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vacant brownstone is up in flames right now in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Citizen app video shows massive flames shooting from the building located at Brooklyn Avenue and Sterling Place.

Firefighters continue to battle the flames from the outside. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

This story is breaking news. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW