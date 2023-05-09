1 woman killed, 4 children critically injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

Authorities say firefighters battled heavy fire when they arrived, with flames shooting out the second floor windows. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Anthony Carlo reports.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One woman was killed and four children were critically injured in an apartment fire in Brooklyn.

Officials say flames broke out in a Fountain Avenue building sometime before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say three girls, ages 10, 14, and 17, and one nine-year-old boy were taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

A man was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities say firefighters battled heavy fire when they arrived, with flames shooting out the second floor windows.

"Very heavy fire at the front door, which extended up the staircase to the third floor and to the second floor apartment, and came out those front windows," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey said.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.

"Any time you see a whole family like this together. at this time of the night. the amount of fire. the emotion outside of some neighbors, family members. ... its very emotional," Downey said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

