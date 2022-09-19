Man dead after flames destroy apartment in Brooklyn

The 69-year-old victim sustained smoke inhalation and burns when fire broke out in his home.

WINGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 69-year-old man died in an apartment fire in the Wingate section of Brooklyn.

The victim sustained smoke inhalation and burns when fire broke out in his home on Midwood Street just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire is under investigation.

It is not considered suspicious.

