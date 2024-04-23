FDNY battles rapidly spreading blaze in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire crews in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn are responding to a rapidly spreading four alarm fire.

The blaze was reported at 2050 71st Street around 1:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from four companies showed up as flames quickly engulfed the building and began spreading to nearby homes.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.

Eyewitness News is monitoring this breaking news story. Check back for updates.

