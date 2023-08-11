The three victims were overcome by smoke at a building under construction.

3 injured by smoke inhalation after electrical fire in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three people were injured in an electrical fire in Flatbush on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Clarkson Avenue.

The three victims were overcome by smoke at a building under construction.

Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition while the third did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Mom grieving after kids, husband killed in crash on way to get ice cream in Massapequa

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.