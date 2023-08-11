3 injured by smoke inhalation after electrical fire in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three people were injured in an electrical fire in Flatbush on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Clarkson Avenue.
The three victims were overcome by smoke at a building under construction.
Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition while the third did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Few other details were released.
