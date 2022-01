EMBED >More News Videos The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold other accountable for her daughter's death. Sandra Bookman has more.

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in an apartment fire in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the building on North Elliot Place just before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.One resident was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.The fire was confined to an apartment.The cause is under investigation.----------