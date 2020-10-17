Possible marijuana grow house being investigated after fire at Brooklyn building

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating whether a building in Brooklyn that caught fire Saturday morning was being used as an illegal marijuana grow house.

Video from the scene on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills shows a number of plants inside a second-floor apartment.

The flames broke out just after 10:30 a.m. on the floor below.

The fire went to a second alarm, more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

It's unclear whether any of the equipment aiding in the growth of the plants sparked the fire.

COVID NEWS: Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
EMBED More News Videos

New York state officials cracked down on a planned wedding in Brooklyn which they allege would have brought together "upwards of 10,000 individuals," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturda



"The building had extensive damage to the first floor. And there was damage also inside the base cellar," FDNY Deputy Chief Fred Schaaf said.

The flames were brought under control just after 12:10 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police have taken possession of the plants.

They're now investigating alongside the fire marshall.

DEADLY FIRE: 80-year-old man dies after suffering serious injuries in NJ apartment blaze
EMBED More News Videos

The elderly man was transported to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries in a Jersey City blaze.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citymarijuanabuilding firefireinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
Long Island street renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'
Show More
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man dies following apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
Cautious optimism about absentee ballots in NY
More TOP STORIES News