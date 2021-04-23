2 injured after flames rip through Brooklyn home: Officials

By Eyewitness News
2 injured after flames rip through NYC home: Officials

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.

FDNY officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. for a two-alarm house fire at 2299 Gerritsen Ave in Sheepshead Bay.

Citizen App video captured the huge flames burning through the two-story home.

Officials say two people suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The fire was placed under control.


There are no details yet on how the blaze started.

