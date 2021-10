2 injured after flames rip through Brooklyn home: Officials

EMBED >More News Videos The New York Racing Association says two horses have died as the result of a fire on the backstretch at Belmont Park on Long Island.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a home in Brooklyn Thursday night.FDNY officials say they received a call around 8 p.m. for a two-alarm house fire at 2299 Gerritsen Ave in Sheepshead Bay.Citizen App video captured the huge flames burning through the two-story home.Officials say two people suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.The fire was placed under control.There are no details yet on how the blaze started.----------