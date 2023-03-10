Bicyclist found dead after apparent hit-and-run in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was found fatally struck in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn late Thursday night.

The 56-year-old man was the apparent victim of a hit-and-run driver.

He was found at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Morgan Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

There were no witnesses, and police had no immediate vehicle description.

But detectives are operating on the assumption that the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police.

