Police say the woman lives near the playground where the attack happened.

Woman surrenders for throwing hot coffee at man at playground in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman has surrendered for throwing hot coffee at a man at a playground in Brooklyn.

Hadasa Karavanibozak, 48, was charged with hate crime assault and reckless endangerment after the incident at Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene on November 7.

The victim, who is not Palestinian and is of Indian descent, was with his 18-month-old son when Karavabibozak reportedly threw a cup of coffee in his face and accused him of supporting Hamas.

Neither the victim nor his son were hurt in the incident, police say.

Police officials say wanted posters were blanketed all over Karavanibozak's neighborhood, leaving her nowhere to hide.

She will be arraigned later Monday.

