Assault of Hasidic man in Brooklyn being investigated as hate crime

Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A cowardly attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn is being investigated as a hate crime.A person who was waiting behind a car punched a man in Hasidic clothing from behind.It happened late Friday near Stockton and Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy.The victim suffered some injuries to his face but is expected to be okay.Police are now looking for the attacker.----------