Massive fire burning through several homes in Kensington, Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are battling massive flames burning through several homes in Brooklyn on Friday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the fiery scene located at 413 E. Third St. between Beverly Road and Avenue C in Kensington.

Shannon Sohn in NewsCopter 7 describes a fiery scene in Brooklyn where several homes were engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out at a three-story home at the location around 5:45 p.m.

It escalated to a third alarm soon after, and then spread to a second home.

The flames were so intense, the roof collapsed on the first home and part of the second home began to collapse as well.

Over 30 units and more than 135 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene as crews attempt to get the fire under control.

They tried to prevent it from spreading further, but a third home caught fire as wind started blowing the flames and smoke to the east.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

