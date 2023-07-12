Man killed, 2 others treated after suspected drug overdose in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a person died and two others were taken to the hospital Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 16th Avenue and 71st Street just after 11 a.m.

Initial reports indicated the death could have been related to a possible carbon monoxide problem, but was later suspected to be related to drugs.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 26-year-old man, who was discovered unconscious, and a 36-year-old, who was conscious when EMS crews arrived, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

Those two are said to be stable.

The three men are believed to have been taking drugs when they overdosed. Drug paraphernalia was discovered in the apartment.

No criminality is suspected

